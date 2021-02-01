Today, 04:20 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,136 David Kaye?s AMA (Ask Me Anything) Multicast Event This February 13th





David Kaye, the unforgettable voice of Beast Wars Megatron, Transformers Animated Optimus Prime and many other characters has announced that he will be hosting a special*AMA (Ask Me Anything) multicast event this February 13th for all fans. The event was announced via David Kaye, the unforgettable voice of Beast Wars Megatron, Transformers Animated Optimus Prime and many other characters has announced that he will be hosting a special*AMA (Ask Me Anything) multicast event this February 13th for all fans. The event was announced via Reddit *by David Kaye himself. He will be receiving questions via his* Reddit and he will answer them in a live transmission via several social media platforms. It seems this would be a very fun event to follow with many surprises for viewers as stated by Mr. Kaye: Lastly, I hope you’ve picked up your copy of*





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

