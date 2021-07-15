Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #6 iTunes Preview


It’s a siege on the Axalon as the Predacons attempt to end the Beast Wars before they even begin by bringing down the Maximals and their base! The “Savage Landing” arc continues in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Beast Wars issue #6, due in shops July 28th, so check it out after the jump then sound off with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! As Megatron and his loyal (?) troops launch their assault, one bot on Optimus Primal’s ship decides to put it all on the line to help the others turn the tide. Creator credits: Erik &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #6 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



