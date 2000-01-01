I decided to transform my MP Cheetor figure from robot to cheetah mode after it was on my shelf for what I think was several months, and his right thumb just broke off on me while doing so..
A pic of it's breakage.. I read posts about him breakin in certain other parts before but never the thumb. If I had to guess, it's probably because I most likely put the gut blaster in his hand the wrong way and that really stressed it over time.
If anything I guess it isn't as hard to have him hold the gun anymore...but this really sucks. He's one of the few MPs I have and one of my favorites
So I post about this here to ask, how can I fix him? Can I just superglue his thumb back on there? It broke off at the hinge though, so it'd restrict his in and out wrist articulation. If it worked anyway.
I'm all ears.