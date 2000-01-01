Today, 12:58 AM #1 Brian12 Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Brampton, Ontario Posts: 11 Masterpiece Cheetor right thumb broken :(











A pic of it's breakage.. I read posts about him breakin in certain other parts before but never the thumb. If I had to guess, it's probably because I most likely put the gut blaster in his hand the wrong way and that really stressed it over time.





If anything I guess it isn't as hard to have him hold the gun anymore...but this really sucks. He's one of the few MPs I have and one of my favorites





So I post about this here to ask, how can I fix him? Can I just superglue his thumb back on there? It broke off at the hinge though, so it'd restrict his in and out wrist articulation. If it worked anyway.





Currently looking for:

* Transformers WFC Siege Ultra Magnus, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Sideswipe, Hound, and Skytread

* Combiner Wars Blast-Off

