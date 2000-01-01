Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:58 AM   #1
Brian12
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Brampton, Ontario
Posts: 11
Masterpiece Cheetor right thumb broken :(
I decided to transform my MP Cheetor figure from robot to cheetah mode after it was on my shelf for what I think was several months, and his right thumb just broke off on me while doing so..





A pic of it's breakage.. I read posts about him breakin in certain other parts before but never the thumb. If I had to guess, it's probably because I most likely put the gut blaster in his hand the wrong way and that really stressed it over time.


If anything I guess it isn't as hard to have him hold the gun anymore...but this really sucks. He's one of the few MPs I have and one of my favorites


So I post about this here to ask, how can I fix him? Can I just superglue his thumb back on there? It broke off at the hinge though, so it'd restrict his in and out wrist articulation. If it worked anyway.


I'm all ears.
Currently looking for:
* Transformers WFC Siege Ultra Magnus, Megatron, Optimus Prime, Sideswipe, Hound, and Skytread
* Combiner Wars Blast-Off
