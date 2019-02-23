|
IDW Transformers & Ghostbusters Ghosts Of Cybertron Issue 1, 2, 4 & 5 Covers
Courtesy of IDW Senior Editor Tom Waltz on Twitter
*we can share for you the covers of issues*1, 2, 4 & 5 of the upcoming*IDW Transformers & Ghostbusters Ghosts Of Cybertron Comic. This incredible crossover will bring us the introduction of Ectotron as a character on this adventure. We have the great clean color art of 4 issues of this 5-issue mini-series. Only Issue #3 cover is kept as top secret.*This crossover will hit comic stores in June 2019. You can merge all the cover for a fantastic illustration with all the classic Ghostbusters characters (including Slimer), Ectotron and a » Continue Reading.
