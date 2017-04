GotBot Robot in Disguise Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 506

Last Knight Barricade

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94sweDjKYlo Admittedly, Barricade sure looks the part. He is hench, tough and has knucks that taunt with "protect" and "serve", but that isn't the whole story with this guy? I spend a pretty significant part of the time discussing/showing how to try to handle the challenging and at times scary arm transformation. Is he worth it? Check him out and see for yourself.