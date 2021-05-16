Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Anthony Ramos To Lead More Transformers Movies
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,524
Anthony Ramos To Lead More Transformers Movies


Talking to the Fat Joe Show, actor Anthony Ramos stated that he is in for ‘the next few [Transformers] movies’ as the lead. Flying to Montreal, the actor is currently in quarantine; waiting for the principal photography of the 7th Transformers movie. Filming is set to being in two weeks’ time. Mr.*Ramos states that he already read the script and the story is ‘crazy‘. In The Heights actor also did not forget to thank director Steven Capel Jr. for the opportunity. You can listen to the full interview via*Fat Joe Show*(25:10 to 28:10).

The post Anthony Ramos To Lead More Transformers Movies appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (Blu-ray Disc, 2009, 2-Disc Set, Special...
Transformers
Transformers (Blu-ray Disc, 2008, 2-Disc Set, Special Edition Widescreen)
Transformers
Transformers Toys R Us G1 Series Commemorative Edition Soundwave
Transformers
Rostech isolated transformer model:725
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series ( Tribute Version ) Bumblebee - ( D'occasion / Use )
Transformers
Transformers Armada Vol.1 #3, 5, 16 - # Book lot - DW - 2002,03
Transformers
Transformers the War Within Vol.1 # 2 - Nov 2002 - DW Comics - G/VG
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.