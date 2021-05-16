Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,524

Anthony Ramos To Lead More Transformers Movies



Talking to the Fat Joe Show, actor Anthony Ramos stated that he is in for ‘the next few [Transformers] movies’ as the lead. Flying to Montreal, the actor is currently in quarantine; waiting for the principal photography of the 7th Transformers movie. Filming is set to being in two weeks’ time. Mr.*Ramos states that he already read the script and the story is ‘crazy‘. In The Heights actor also did not forget to thank director Steven Capel Jr. for the opportunity. You can listen to the full interview via*



