Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:59 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 165
The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Ectotron is a great figure, alt mode is spot on and bot mode looks great with the ghostbusters uniform details. Soon we will see a Top Gun jet release as well!


What's one crossover figure you would love to see come out. I say one as it's easy to make a list of all things 80' and 90's.


I for one would love to see KIT from Knightrider get the bot treatment.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:05 PM   #2
neevnav
Energon
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 810
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Ooh, Kit would be cool, and fitting.

I'd love to see the Ninja Turtle Van, Back to the Future Delorean or Time Train. Marty could be the delorean, Doc could be the train.
__________________
neevnav is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:14 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,753
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
GI. Joe X Transformers
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:39 PM   #4
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Gatchatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 98
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
K.I.T.T. is definitely "the" #1 choice - but I'll throw two into the discussion:


1) My "from out in left field" selection: Magnum's Ferrari

2) My personal "tied wit K.I.T.T." favorite: The Phoenix (from Battle of the Planets/Gatchaman)
Gatchatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:47 PM   #5
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,982
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
A team
like an ironhide A-team van
predahank is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:52 PM   #6
The7thParallel
Animated
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,871
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
DeLorean.
The7thParallel is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:57 PM   #7
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,501
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Yeah I still can't believe they haven't done a GI Joe crossover line. They own both properties so there's no licensing issue.

I love to have a bunch of vehicles done. Hell if they're doing Maverick with an f-14 Tomcat why not the Sky striker???
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:09 PM   #8
Killjoy
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 17
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Cylon Raider (original series version) from Battlestar Galactica in an all new character.
Killjoy is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #9
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,912
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Left fielders: Starcom, Jayce and the Wheeled Warriors
Echotransformer is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Prime Sludge
Transformers
transformers armada minicons perceptor sideways space team planes lot mini cons
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Cybertron Legends Class LOT of 8 + 2 Bonus SDCC/Botcon Rares
Transformers
TRANSFORMER CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Movie Masterpiece Ironhide
Transformers
1985 G1 Hasbro Japan Omega Supreme Autobot Transformers w/ Box & Papers WORKS
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX21 Bridge Watcher Shockwave Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.