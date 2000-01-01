Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Today, 12:59 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 165
The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Ectotron is a great figure, alt mode is spot on and bot mode looks great with the ghostbusters uniform details. Soon we will see a Top Gun jet release as well!
What's one crossover figure you would love to see come out. I say one as it's easy to make a list of all things 80' and 90's.
I for one would love to see KIT from Knightrider get the bot treatment.
UsernamePrime
Today, 01:05 PM
#
2
neevnav
Energon
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 810
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Ooh, Kit would be cool, and fitting.
I'd love to see the Ninja Turtle Van, Back to the Future Delorean or Time Train. Marty could be the delorean, Doc could be the train.
neevnav
Today, 01:14 PM
#
3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,753
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
GI. Joe X Transformers
xueyue2
Today, 01:39 PM
#
4
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 98
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
K.I.T.T. is definitely "the" #1 choice - but I'll throw two into the discussion:
1) My "from out in left field" selection: Magnum's Ferrari
2) My personal "tied wit K.I.T.T." favorite: The Phoenix (from Battle of the Planets/Gatchaman)
Today, 01:47 PM
#
5
predahank
Storing is hoarding
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,982
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
A team
like an ironhide A-team van
predahank
Today, 01:52 PM
#
6
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,871
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
DeLorean.
Today, 01:57 PM
#
7
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,501
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Yeah I still can't believe they haven't done a GI Joe crossover line. They own both properties so there's no licensing issue.
I love to have a bunch of vehicles done. Hell if they're doing Maverick with an f-14 Tomcat why not the Sky striker???
Today, 02:09 PM
#
8
Killjoy
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Posts: 17
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Cylon Raider (original series version) from Battlestar Galactica in an all new character.
Today, 02:10 PM
#
9
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,912
Re: The TF crossover toy you want to see most
Left fielders: Starcom, Jayce and the Wheeled Warriors
Echotransformer
