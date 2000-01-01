UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 165

The TF crossover toy you want to see most Ectotron is a great figure, alt mode is spot on and bot mode looks great with the ghostbusters uniform details. Soon we will see a Top Gun jet release as well!





What's one crossover figure you would love to see come out. I say one as it's easy to make a list of all things 80' and 90's.





I for one would love to see KIT from Knightrider get the bot treatment.

