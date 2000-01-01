Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:29 PM   #1
cr3d1t
Generation 1
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 81
Vendor variety?
Do the vendors usually stick to selling official Transformers and third party or are there some that sell items like G1 KOs? And are they clearly labelled as such? I'd be looking for a KO G1 Mirage.
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:48 PM   #2
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 177
Re: Vendor variety?
I have the eBay China KO Mirage ($40-50). He's nice. Don't even bother trying to find a store locally - they usually try for $60-80 for the dame KO
Mega Truck is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:18 PM   #3
cr3d1t
Generation 1
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 81
Re: Vendor variety?
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mega Truck View Post
Don't even bother trying to find a store locally - they usually try for $60-80 for the dame KO
Oh very likely yes. I was just wondering for the actual TFCon show.
Sale Thread | Want Thread | Feedback Thread
cr3d1t is online now   Reply With Quote
