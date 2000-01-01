Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
TFcon Discussion
Vendor variety?
Today, 07:29 PM
#
1
cr3d1t
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 81
Vendor variety?
Do the vendors usually stick to selling official Transformers and third party or are there some that sell items like G1 KOs? And are they clearly labelled as such? I'd be looking for a KO G1 Mirage.
__________________
Sale Thread
|
Want Thread
|
Feedback Thread
Last edited by cr3d1t; Today at 07:31 PM.
07:31 PM
.
cr3d1t
Today, 07:48 PM
#
2
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 177
Re: Vendor variety?
I have the eBay China KO Mirage ($40-50). He's nice. Don't even bother trying to find a store locally - they usually try for $60-80 for the dame KO
Mega Truck
Today, 08:18 PM
#
3
cr3d1t
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 81
Re: Vendor variety?
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Mega Truck
Don't even bother trying to find a store locally - they usually try for $60-80 for the dame KO
Oh very likely yes. I was just wondering for the actual TFCon show.
__________________
Sale Thread
|
Want Thread
|
Feedback Thread
cr3d1t
