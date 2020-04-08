Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Two, Volume 12: Available For Amazon Pre-Order
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,532
Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Two, Volume 12: Available For Amazon Pre-Order


TFW2005 member Lucas35 discovered an excellent way to collect Transformers #51-57, Transformers: Till All Are One #1-4, Titans Return #1, and Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #56-57 all in one volume: Transformers: The IDW Collection Phase Two, Volume 12 is available for pre-order on Amazon*with a January 5, 2021 release date. All Hail Optimus! Backed by an army of zealous followers, Optimus Prime declares Earth to be a part of Cybertron’s Council of Worlds–but the Decepticons and the people of Earth won’t take it lying down! Meanwhile, on Cybertron Starscream rules. He and Windblade vie for control &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The IDW Collection Phase Two, Volume 12: Available For Amazon Pre-Order appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Mini Cars Micromasters Race car Squad Battle Air Jet Tank
Transformers
Transformers G1 box manuals instructions sticker sheet weapons lot Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers G1 Blast Off MOSC MOC SEALED Combaticon Decepticon Bruticus GOLD
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Autobot Sideswipe MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.