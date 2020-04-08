TFW2005 member Lucas35 discovered an excellent way to collect Transformers
#51-57, Transformers: Till All Are One #1-4, Titans Return #1, and Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye #56-57 all in one volume: Transformers: The IDW Collection Phase Two, Volume 12 is available for pre-order on Amazon
*with a January 5, 2021 release date. All Hail Optimus! Backed by an army of zealous followers, Optimus Prime declares Earth to be a part of Cybertron’s Council of Worlds–but the Decepticons and the people of Earth won’t take it lying down! Meanwhile, on Cybertron Starscream rules. He and Windblade vie for control » Continue Reading.
