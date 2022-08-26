Takara Tomy website
*have updated their*Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500*listings with the second part of their new manga/comic which introduces the characters for the Japanese market. Illustrated by artist*Hayato Sakamoto, this 2-page manga features the second wave of Takara Tomy Mall exclusive Velocitron Speedia figures for the Japanese market. RID Scourge, Override, and Clampdown take the lead on the race while Cosmos is watching closely to announce the winner. If you missed part 1 of this manga, you can find it on this link.*
