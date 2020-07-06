|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece G1 Starscream Ver.2.0 Design Sketch Teaser Image
Via Tag Hobby
we have a look at part of the original design sketch of the upcoming*Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece G1 Starscream Ver. 2.0*which was published in the Figure King #270 Magazine. This new updated Masterpiece Starscream mold was hinted some time ago
*and now we have a proper confirmation of its release. The image shows Starscream’s torso*revealing some very obvious improvements to the body proportions and cartoon accuracy details compared to the previous Masterpiece Starscream mold. It seems we may see more pictures in the next Figure King issue, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click » Continue Reading.
