Today, 10:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
First Look At Transformers Botbots Toys


Courtesy of Yahoo Movies UK*we have our first First Look At Transformers Botbots Toys. The Botbots line was a mystery for a quite a long time until our first reveal. This new line* launches in December and tells a fun new Transformers story based on the idea of what would happen if Transformers Energon covered a shopping centre and turned ordinary objects such as a donut, ketchup bottle, or a pair of scissors into mini Transformers robots. We have now our first look at the toys, which we a resure will add tons of cuteness into any collection. &#187; Continue Reading.

