|
First Look At Transformers Botbots Toys
Courtesy of Yahoo Movies UK
*we have our first First Look At Transformers Botbots Toys. The Botbots line was a mystery for a quite a long time until our first reveal
. This new line* launches in December and tells a fun new Transformers story based on the idea of what would happen if Transformers Energon covered a shopping centre and turned ordinary objects such as a donut, ketchup bottle, or a pair of scissors into mini Transformers robots. We have now our first look at the toys, which we a resure will add tons of cuteness into any collection. » Continue Reading.
The post First Look At Transformers Botbots Toys
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.