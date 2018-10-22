Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,291

TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2018 3rd Quarter Financial Results



Earlier this morning,*Hasbro*held their*2018 3rd Quarter Financial Results*conference call to investors and press. TFW2005 staff attended live online to learn how the*Transformers*brand did last quarter and what lies ahead in the future. The best part about the presentation was the reveal of dozens of Transformers: Botbots*(part of the cover image of this news post). Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner also commented on the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie. We continue to make meaningful organizational changes to ensure we have the right teams in place with the right capabilities to lead Hasbro into the future, said Goldner. Global retailers have ambitious programs this



The post







More... Earlier this morning,*Hasbro*held their*2018 3rd Quarter Financial Results*conference call to investors and press. TFW2005 staff attended live online to learn how the*Transformers*brand did last quarter and what lies ahead in the future. The best part about the presentation was the reveal of dozens of Transformers: Botbots*(part of the cover image of this news post). Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner also commented on the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie. We continue to make meaningful organizational changes to ensure we have the right teams in place with the right capabilities to lead Hasbro into the future, said Goldner. Global retailers have ambitious programs this » Continue Reading. The post TFW2005 Coverage Of Hasbro 2018 3rd Quarter Financial Results appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.