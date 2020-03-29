Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper) Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,483
TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper) Gray Prototype


Via*TFC Toys Weibo account*we have our first look at the gray prototype of*TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper). Leviathan*is part of Satan, TFC Toys take on G1 Abominus. The design is a very modern and stylized rendition of the character, similar to what TFC Toys offered with their Poseidon Combiner (Piranacon). While not cartoon-accurate, we are sure many fans will like this modern and highly stylized design of the classic G1 Terrorcon member. As we can see for the pictures, you can expect a highly articulated figure in both modes. We also have a look at the combiner arm &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFC Toys S-03 Leviathan (G1 Rippersnapper) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Mastermind Creations Kultur /MMC Kultur Transformers 3rd Party Tarn DJD
Transformers
Transformers War Cybertron Siege Titan WFC-S29 Omega Supreme New In Box
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Warpath Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Seaspray Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Powerglide Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
3rd Party Transformers TFC Old Soldiers Ratchet and Ironhide Set MISB x 2
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Cosmos Canadian Cardback MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.