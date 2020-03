MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. In-Hand Images

Via* TransFans *we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. This is the latest addition to the long and everlasting list of MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime redecos. This time, the colors are inspired by the new Nike Air Max 90/2090 "Duck Camo" Atmos sneakers. It is available at Atmos stores in Japan as well as Atmos website at the moment. Will this be the last MP-10 repaint in the market? Does it catch your attention?