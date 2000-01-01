Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page market for TreasureHunt finds?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:08 AM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,735
market for TreasureHunt finds?
So yesterday I popped into the local TreasureHunt, and hit basically a small motherload of finds

In order of "most frigged up packaging", with the caveat that all THunt items have that garish orange sticker on the box, and a big black marker line drawn across the barcodes:

ER OP (most frigged up)
ER Astrotrain
Kingdom core Starscream
ER voyager Starscream
ER Cliffjumper
ER Hoist (virtually pristine)

Despite the damaged packaging, all figs appear to be in fine shape inside

It got me thinking - these finds are such "flash in the pan" types, where you basically got to pounce cause it's likely the only time you'll see em

I thought "how prevalent is the non-MISB market", like people who open up their figs and/or don't care what quality the packaging is in, since figs are comin out anyway

I generally open all my figs, and figure there's prob a lot who do the same

Actually, thinking about it, I guess it's maybe barely a step above the "loose/complete" market

What is everyone's thoughts on the subject
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Optimus Prime G1 Takara Hasbro 5796 in original box 1984
Transformers
Ratchet #3 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #11 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Optimus Prime #6 Series 1 Transformers Figurine & 3D Puzzle Collector Cards New
Transformers
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA 1984 with weapons/ CARD
Transformers
HASBRO 1988 - TAKARA TRANSFORMER G1 MICROMASTER - BLUE SPORTS CAR - USED
Transformers
Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen ROTF Leader Class Jetfire Loose
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.