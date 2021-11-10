The official Hasbro Pulse social media channels
have uploaded a very nice*Transformers “Discontinued? What do you mean I’m being discontinued?”*stop motion video for our viewing pleasure. Studio Series Jazz is the main star on this video with a special participation of some other War For Cybertron and Studio Series 86 figures. This clip was*revealed during the recent 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in-theater showings. We won’t spoil the fun, but be sure to read the voice cast, we are sure you will love it! Stan Bush as Jazz. John Moshita as Blurr & director. Gregg Berger » Continue Reading.
.
