Super_Megatron
Official Transformers ?Discontinued? What do you mean I?m being discontinued?? Stop M


The official Hasbro Pulse social media channels have uploaded a very nice*Transformers “Discontinued? What do you mean I’m being discontinued?”*stop motion video for our viewing pleasure. Studio Series Jazz is the main star on this video with a special participation of some other War For Cybertron and Studio Series 86 figures. This clip was*revealed during the recent 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie in-theater showings. We won’t spoil the fun, but be sure to read the voice cast, we are sure you will love it! Stan Bush as Jazz. John Moshita as Blurr &#038; director. Gregg Berger &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers “Discontinued? What do you mean I’m being discontinued?” Stop Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



