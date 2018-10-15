Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,259

Bumblebee Movie Store Display



Here’s something cool for you. Stores such as this Kroger in Fort Wayne are getting Bumblebee store displays consisting of an awesome large Bumblebee artwork, with a big banner advertising the December 21st release date, and of course lots of mechandise. Some of the things on offer look rather cool like a mug shaped like Generation 1 Bumblebee’s head, and a thermos with Movie Bumblebee’s Cybertronian designation B-127 stamped on the side. Check out some images of the display attached to this post.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.