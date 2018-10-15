Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Bumblebee Movie Store Display
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,259
Bumblebee Movie Store Display


Here’s something cool for you. Stores such as this Kroger in Fort Wayne are getting Bumblebee store displays consisting of an awesome large Bumblebee artwork, with a big banner advertising the December 21st release date, and of course lots of mechandise. Some of the things on offer look rather cool like a mug shaped like Generation 1 Bumblebee’s head, and a thermos with Movie Bumblebee’s Cybertronian designation B-127 stamped on the side. Check out some images of the display attached to this post.

The post Bumblebee Movie Store Display appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:13 PM   #2
steamwhistle
Energon
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 825
Re: Bumblebee Movie Store Display
Oh my word; That is yellow.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Optimus Prime Transformers Original G1 Complete with Box Canadian
Transformers
Fortress maximusTransformers Original G1 Complete with Box Fort Max
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.