For Sale: CW DEVASTATOR, MISB (never opened). $240 Hey all.



As the title says I have a MISB CW DEVASTATOR for sale. This has never been opened and has the usual shelf wear you see with a big box item. Check the pics



Price is $240(Cdn) not including shipping. PLEASE NOTE! This is a big item and requires a big box to ship so take that into account. To give you an idea the shipping estimate from Ottawa to Toronto (online from Canada Post based on size and weight) is $32.



I'm based in Barrhaven (Ottawa) so if you want to pick it up that is fine. Otherwise shipping is extra.



I accept cash (local pick up only), E-transfer or PayPal. For PayPal either friends & family, or goods and services with an extra 4% to cover fees.



I have feedback here and on actionfigurenews.ca and my profile on eBay is scifreak (but I haven't sold on there in over a year).