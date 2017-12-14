Weibo User TF-Factory
is providing us with some additional images featuring*Studio Series (formerly known as the Movie Edition) Brawl, Starscream, Megatron*and Optimus Prime. Some of the images are actually pretty blurry and with certain portions removed, but it seems as though the images are from several packaging artwork of the aforementioned figures. This new packaging also sheds some light on the possible numbering system of the figures. Optimus Prime – Studio Series 05 Starscream – Studio Series 06 Brawl – Studio Series 12 Megatron – Studio Series 13 Check out the mirrored images, after the jump.  
