Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Packaging Images Of Studio Series Brawl, Starscream, Megatron And Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,372
Packaging Images Of Studio Series Brawl, Starscream, Megatron And Optimus Prime


Weibo User TF-Factory is providing us with some additional images featuring*Studio Series (formerly known as the Movie Edition) Brawl, Starscream, Megatron*and Optimus Prime. Some of the images are actually pretty blurry and with certain portions removed, but it seems as though the images are from several packaging artwork of the aforementioned figures. This new packaging also sheds some light on the possible numbering system of the figures. Optimus Prime – Studio Series 05 Starscream – Studio Series 06 Brawl – Studio Series 12 Megatron – Studio Series 13 Check out the mirrored images, after the jump. &#160;

The post Packaging Images Of Studio Series Brawl, Starscream, Megatron And Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Masterpiece Starscream MP-03
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 Mini Autobots lot of 13! All in AMAZING CONDITION!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Goldbug Original Sealed with Decoy Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 MOSC MOC Beachcomber Original Sealed Candian Card
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 Megatron Walther P-38 BOX ONLY Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Hasbro complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.