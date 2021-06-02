|
Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Geek Culture
*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark*for your viewing pleasure. This is the latest Titan class figure in the War For Cybertron collection and it brings us a completely new character: A transformable Ark. This figure is full of details and*6 additional blast effect accessories you can fit behind its rocket engines, Sky Spy, two golden discs and a miniature Optimus Prime figurine. It transforms in 26 simple steps so you can enjoy transforming him. the ship opens to reveal a module that can be » Continue Reading.
