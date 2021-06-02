Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark In-Hand Images


Courtesy of Geek Culture*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark*for your viewing pleasure. This is the latest Titan class figure in the War For Cybertron collection and it brings us a completely new character: A transformable Ark. This figure is full of details and*6 additional blast effect accessories you can fit behind its rocket engines, Sky Spy, two golden discs and a miniature Optimus Prime figurine. It transforms in 26 simple steps so you can enjoy transforming him. the ship opens to reveal a module that can be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 09:41 AM
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark In-Hand Images
Having just read the Marvel comics stint within the past year (and working on the UK stretch)
I do love that this guy is basically "the Last Autobot" (head is a dead ringer)

And I want that cute lil Mainframe, so they got me
Today, 09:45 AM
RNSrobot
Re: Transformers Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark In-Hand Images
Lmao
