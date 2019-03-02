|
Mazinger Z vs Transformers Amazon Japan Exclusive Cover
Amazon Japan
has updated their listing for the upcoming*Mazinger Z vs Transformers Manga/Comic with an image of their exclusive cover. The cover art comes courtesy of artist Tsuyoshi Nonaka who contributed to our franchise with several illustrations for Japanese TV Magazine as part of Studio OX. The cover resembles the style of Mazinger Z posters showcasing a menacing dark background with a mix-up of Megatron and Dr. Hell‘s faces, with Optimus Prime and Mazinger Z in the front. To top it all, we can spot a happy Boss Borot riding a not-so-happy Grimlock! We are sure fans of both » Continue Reading.
