Transformers War for Cybertron writer Brandon Easton to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019

TFcon is very happy to welcome Transformers writer*Brandon Easton*to TFcon Los Angeles 2019. He is one of the writers on the upcoming Netflix Transformers TV series*War for Cybertron. He also wrote Transformers: Deviations and worked on Transformers: Rescue Bots. Brandon will be will be taking part in a Q&A panel with the attendees of the world's largest fan-run Transformers convention.* Brandon Easton is presented by* The Chosen Prime . LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center*to participate » Continue Reading.