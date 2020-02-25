|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #9 Zama Line Art
IDW artist Kei Zama expands our May 2020 solicitations coverage with a website update
featuring the line art to her Galaxies issue #9 cover. Gauging the Truth, Part Three! The Reversionists have a plan, a way to bring their world closer to purity and Primus. Arcee and Greenlight have a plan, to save the world from the Reversionist plan since it seems pretty drastic. Gauge has a decision to make: which side does she help? Creator credits
: Sam Maggs (Author) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Kei Zama (Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out the » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #9 Zama Line Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.