IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #9 Zama Line Art

IDW artist Kei Zama expands our May 2020 solicitations coverage with a website update featuring the line art to her Galaxies issue #9 cover. "Gauging the Truth," Part Three! The Reversionists have a plan, a way to bring their world closer to purity and Primus. Arcee and Greenlight have a plan, to save the world from the Reversionist plan since it seems pretty drastic. Gauge has a decision to make: which side does she help? Creator credits : Sam Maggs (Author) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Kei Zama (Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist)