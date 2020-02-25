Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #9 Zama Line Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,293
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #9 Zama Line Art


IDW artist Kei Zama expands our May 2020 solicitations coverage with a website update featuring the line art to her Galaxies issue #9 cover. Gauging the Truth, Part Three! The Reversionists have a plan, a way to bring their world closer to purity and Primus. Arcee and Greenlight have a plan, to save the world from the Reversionist plan since it seems pretty drastic. Gauge has a decision to make: which side does she help? Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Kei Zama (Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #9 Zama Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Robot Masters RM 15 & 16 Star Saber & Victory Leo MIB...
Transformers
1987 Vintage Brainstorm ARCANA Headmaster 100% Complete G1 Transformers Vintage
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Headmaster Snapdragon Horrorcon Hasbro 1987 Krunk
Transformers
HARDHEAD HEADMASTER COMPLETE G1 VINTAGE ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMER
Transformers
Transformers G1 Slag All Original Red White body 1984 Dinobot Incomplete Loose
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS WAR FOR CYBERTRON WFC S51 SIEGE LEADER SHOCKWAVE MISB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Commemorative Series Reissue Lot Hoist, Tracks, Inferno, Grapple
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.