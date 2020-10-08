|
Transformers Generations Selects Tigertrack In-Hand Images
Thanks to 2005 Board Member transform75* we have our first in-hand images of the Transformers Generations Selects Tigertrack. This is a special yellow redeco of the Siege Sideswipe mold inspired by the original Figure King Magazine exclusive Tigertrack toy released in 2003.
*We have a nice gallery of this new Tigertrack incarnation including comparison shots next to the original Siege Sideswipe mold and other War For Cybertron molds. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as transform75 video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the » Continue Reading.
