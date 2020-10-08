Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Selects Tigertrack In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,539
Transformers Generations Selects Tigertrack In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Board Member transform75* we have our first in-hand images of the Transformers Generations Selects Tigertrack. This is a special yellow redeco of the Siege Sideswipe mold inspired by the original Figure King Magazine exclusive Tigertrack toy released in 2003.*We have a nice gallery of this new Tigertrack incarnation including comparison shots next to the original Siege Sideswipe mold and other War For Cybertron molds. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as transform75 video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Selects Tigertrack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1990 Transformers G1 Autobot Astro Squad SEALED Card w/ Vehicles Robots
Transformers
Transformers SOUNDWAVE Commemorative Edition TRU Exclusive 2006 MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War for Cybertron Action Figure Lot: Optimus Hound Sideswipe
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy MP-18 STREAK / Silverstreak Nissan Fairlady MIB
Transformers
Bandai Gundam Transformers Defenders Japanese soft vinyl robot figures lot of 5
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Stealth Force 2010 Dreamworks Hasbro Missiles Lights
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Action Figure Lot: Megatron Shockwave Soundwave
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.