Old Today, 08:54 PM   #1
primustf
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Chilliwack, BC
Traveling To Japan
I'm going to be traveling to Japan next month, staying mostly in Tokyo and Osaka/Kyoto. I was wondering if anyone happens to know places that sell TF. I would like to find some vintage/older stuff if I can.

Old Today, 09:06 PM   #2
MikeWade23
Join Date: Jul 2021
Location: Montreal, Qc
Re: Traveling To Japan
While in Tokyo, definitely check out the two last floors of Mandarake in Akihabara. One of those floors had a good selection of retro Transformers.
