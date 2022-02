Transformers Legacy Nightprowler, Sandstorm And Buzzsaw New Packaging & Stock Images

Via In Demand Toys we can share for your our first official stock images of the new*Transformers Legacy Nightprowler, Sandstorm And Buzzsaw. We have our first look at the packaging of each figure plus some new stock images of these redecos/remolds of Cheetor, Scorponok and Waspinator. See all the images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!