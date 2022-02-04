The Beast Wars rage on! After the Maximals’ assault on the Predacon base, both sides are looking for a win. SidVenBlu
shared line art and commentary for issue #13 cover A: #BeastWars n?13 will come out soon. It’s so cool that I got the opportunity to not only do a cover for it, but also color the interiors ? Thank you #IDWPublishing I totally missed to add, interior for this issue were done by my great colleague @CWingsyun
Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist), SidVenBlu (Cover Artist)
