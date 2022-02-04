TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing!   ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1621 Happy Lunar New Year! Gong Hei Fat Choi! Airmail services to certain destinations subject to delay Hongkong Post – Notices (1109)
*Latest Update, NO Air Postal service to France, Canada and Australia. NO Postal service to Mexico. Only EMS Service available for USA, limited to 2kg per order. Hongkong Post – Press Releases (823)
Vietnam Postal service fully resumed! UK Postal service » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1621
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...