Thanks to In Demand Toys we have our first stock images of the new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Cybershark Reissue. This figure is a direct re-release of the Beast Wars Deluxe Cybershark from 1997
. We have images of the packaging and robot mode of Cybershark. We are sure Beast Wars collectors will be pleased with this figure, the first non-cartoon character to be reissued. Click on the bar to see the images and then share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards!
