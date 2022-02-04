It’s been a while, but the official Transformers: Forged To Fight website
have update information about their next big update for 2022. Titled as: “2022 Roadmap: Expanding the Fight!”, we have information on how to get new bots and how they will play in the game, the new content schedule, off cycle events and they confirm that this year they will focus on updating more content and modes.*More details are yet to be revealed but new Bots are going to be revealed when version 9.0 releases on February 8th. You can read all the article here
or a » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Forged To Fight – 2022 Update
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...