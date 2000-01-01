Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Weijiang raided
Today, 09:15 AM
Robocaspar
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 4
Weijiang raided
https://www.shine.cn/news/metro/2007232766/
Robocaspar
Today, 09:19 AM
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 253
Re: Weijiang raided
there goes the weijiang oversized Unicron for half the regular Unicron price.
Does this mean my weijiang KOs are now rare collectables?
Ill also guess that this was done in hopes of bringing TF manufacturing back to China otherwise why would the KO capital of the world care.
UsernamePrime
Today, 09:26 AM
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,636
Re: Weijiang raided
Originally Posted by
UsernamePrime
there goes the weijiang oversized Unicron for half the regular Unicron price.
Does this mean my weijiang KOs are now rare collectables?
Ill also guess that this was done in hopes of bringing TF manufacturing back to China otherwise why would the KO capital of the world care.
Pretty sure they will end up doing as other KO campanies and simply rebrand, dollars to donuts. They might avoid treading on Disney's toes. though.
GotBot
