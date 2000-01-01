Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Robocaspar
Weijiang raided
https://www.shine.cn/news/metro/2007232766/
UsernamePrime
Re: Weijiang raided
there goes the weijiang oversized Unicron for half the regular Unicron price.

Does this mean my weijiang KOs are now rare collectables?

Ill also guess that this was done in hopes of bringing TF manufacturing back to China otherwise why would the KO capital of the world care.
GotBot
Re: Weijiang raided
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
there goes the weijiang oversized Unicron for half the regular Unicron price.

Does this mean my weijiang KOs are now rare collectables?


Ill also guess that this was done in hopes of bringing TF manufacturing back to China otherwise why would the KO capital of the world care.
Pretty sure they will end up doing as other KO campanies and simply rebrand, dollars to donuts. They might avoid treading on Disney's toes. though.
