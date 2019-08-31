|
Transformers Cyberverse Season 1 Marathon This September
The trailer
and the first 2 episodes
of the new Transformers Cyberverse season 2 really caught the attention of fans thanks to a great pack of action and unexpected events. In a very smart move, the official Transformers Instagram
has announced a*Transformers Cyberverse Season 1 Marathon This September*for fans to have a chance to watch the original season of the newest Transformers cartoon. Mark your calendars to this Friday, September 6 at 6:30 am EST for a 24-hour marathon that will go live via the official Transformers YouTube Channel.
