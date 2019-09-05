|
Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 11 Hardcover Coming in May 2020
Amazon
*have listed a new solicit for Transformers the IDW Collection Phase 2, Volume 11. Scheduled for release in May 26th, 2020 this volume collects*Transformers*issues #46-50,*More Than Meets the Eye*issues #50-55, the short story “Silent Night,” and the one-shot*Redemption. No cover image revealed yet, so we share the Volume 10 cover just as a reference. Ready to add this book into you Transformers library collection? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!
