Super_Megatron
Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 11 Hardcover Coming in May 2020


Amazon*have listed a new solicit for Transformers the IDW Collection Phase 2, Volume 11. Scheduled for release in May 26th, 2020 this volume collects*Transformers*issues #46-50,*More Than Meets the Eye*issues #50-55, the short story “Silent Night,” and the one-shot*Redemption. No cover image revealed yet, so we share the Volume 10 cover just as a reference. Ready to add this book into you Transformers library collection? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 11 Hardcover Coming in May 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
