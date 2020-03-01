|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #5 Zama Retailer Incentive Cover B
IDW artist Kei Zama adds to the recent parade
of Transformers: Galaxies issue #5 news by way of a PREVIEWSworld
reveal of her retailer incentive cover B artwork which is attached to this very post. Creator credits
: Kate Leth (Author) Cohen Edenfield (Author) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Artist, Cover Artist) Alex Milne (Artist, Cover Artist) Anna Malkova (Cover Artist) Kei Zama (Cover Artist) Josh Perez (Colorist) Enjoy the artwork, then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
