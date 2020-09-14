Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,362
Studio Series Voyager Wave 10 Out In Australia


Via Ozformers on Facebook*we can report that the new*Studio Series Voyager Wave 10 is out in Australia. SS-65 Blitzwing (Bumblebee movie) and SS-67 Skipjack (Revenge Of The Fallen) were spotted at*Brisbane Kmart. Happy hunting to all Australian fans!

The post Studio Series Voyager Wave 10 Out In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



