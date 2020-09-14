|
Studio Series Voyager Wave 10 Out In Australia
Via Ozformers on Facebook
*we can report that the new*Studio Series Voyager Wave 10 is out in Australia. SS-65 Blitzwing (Bumblebee movie) and SS-67 Skipjack (Revenge Of The Fallen) were spotted at*Brisbane Kmart. Happy hunting to all Australian fans!
