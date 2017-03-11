It’s almost a tradition for Paramount to showcase Transformers Live Action Movie footage during CinemaCons which fall on each movie year and this year is no exception. According to Red Carpet Refs
, Paramount will host a special panel on the 2nd day of*CinemaCon 2017 (March 28th), with features from this year’s movie slate. Currently, footage from Bay Watch is confirmed by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson himself and the site expects*Transformers: The Last Knight footage to be shown during the panel as well. Official description: Date: 28 MARCH 2017 Panel Name: PARAMOUNT PICTURES INVITES YOU TO AN EXCLUSIVE PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTING » Continue Reading.
