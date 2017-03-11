Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,167
Transformers: The Last Knight Footage To Be Shown At CinemaCon 2017


It's almost a tradition for Paramount to showcase Transformers Live Action Movie footage during CinemaCons which fall on each movie year and this year is no exception. According to Red Carpet Refs, Paramount will host a special panel on the 2nd day of*CinemaCon 2017 (March 28th), with features from this year's movie slate. Currently, footage from Bay Watch is confirmed by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson himself and the site expects*Transformers: The Last Knight footage to be shown during the panel as well. Official description: Date: 28 MARCH 2017 Panel Name: PARAMOUNT PICTURES INVITES YOU TO AN EXCLUSIVE PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTING

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Footage To Be Shown At CinemaCon 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
