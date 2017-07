Entertainment Weekly: Transformers writer Jason Mantzoukas interview

Jason Mantzoukas, well known for his comedy writing and acting chops, recently shared his experience of working in the Age of Extinction writers’ room run by director Michael Bay. And did any of the jokes pitched by Mantzoukas make the finished film? “I don’t think so,” he says. “We were writing jokes for the T.J. Miller character. And T.J. himself, I think, improvised a lot of very funny stuff in the movie. I don’t know that any of my jokes actually made it in.” Read the interview* here , then join the discussion on the 2005 boards! The post Entertainment Weekly: Transformers writer Jason Mantzoukas interview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM