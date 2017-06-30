|
Entertainment Weekly: Transformers writer Jason Mantzoukas interview
Jason Mantzoukas, well known for his comedy writing and acting chops, recently shared his experience of working in the Age of Extinction writers’ room run by director Michael Bay. And did any of the jokes pitched by Mantzoukas make the finished film? I dont think so, he says. We were writing jokes for the T.J. Miller character. And T.J. himself, I think, improvised a lot of very funny stuff in the movie. I dont know that any of my jokes actually made it in. Read the interview*here
