Newage Toys Darius (Legends Scale G1 Galvatron) New Variants: H23EX (Metalllic), H23M


Newage Toys have been pretty active these days. Via their Facebook account*they have revealed three new variants of their Darius (Legends Scale G1 Galvatron) figure. We have very original color variants for your Legends scale display: *H23EX Darius – Metallic deco. It will include 3 pairs of hands, 3 faces and a "planet shell" to recreate the "Grand Galvatron" form that was seen in the G1 Japan "The Headmasters" cartoon. H23M Darius – G1 toy color. It will include 4 pairs of hands, 3 faces, gun, Matrix &#38; chain. H23T Darius – Clear plastic. It will include 4 pairs

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
