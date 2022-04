Transformers Studio Series 86 SS 86-14 Junkheap In Package Image

Via Hung Hing Toys ???? Facebook we have our first in-package image of the new Studio Series 86 SS 86-14 Junkheap. We finally have a clear look at Junkheap's box art which we are sure it will please your optics. See the new image after the break and the sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!