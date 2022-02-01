PredaconTheKing Predacon Grand Emporor Join Date: Feb 2017 Location: Mississauga Posts: 89

PtK Pre-TFcon Sales Thread Good Day everyone!



Its been a couple of years since iv posted anything - life sure has thrown a lot of curve balls and surprises!



More Items will be added as the day progresses!



I will be Attending TFCON, so to save on shipping, lets meet up!



Studio Series 86 Coronation Starscream MISB - $90

Generations Selects Cordon + Spinout MISB - $90

Generations Selects Toy Galvatron (Openeded but not out of package) - $70

Generations Selects Black Rorichi (x2) MISB - $33each

Black Mamba OS Volcanicus Set MISB - $120



