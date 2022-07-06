Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,547
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Official Images


Via Takara Tomy Mall we have the official reveal of the new*Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime. This figure is a black redeco of the MP-48 Lio Convoy mold. It seems the deco is inspired by the Toys”R”Us Japan exclusive Beast Wars II Black Lio Convoy from 1998.*It will be a mass retail item and it’s expected for release by January 2023 for 22000 Yen ($162.00 approximately). Interested in this new MP Lio Convoy redeco? See all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.