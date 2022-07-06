Via Takara Tomy Mall
we have the official reveal of the new*Masterpiece Beast Wars MP-48+ Dark Amber Leo Prime. This figure is a black redeco of the MP-48 Lio Convoy mold. It seems the deco is inspired by the Toys”R”Us Japan exclusive Beast Wars II Black Lio Convoy from 1998.
*It will be a mass retail item and it’s expected for release by January 2023 for 22000 Yen ($162.00 approximately). Interested in this new MP Lio Convoy redeco? See all the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
