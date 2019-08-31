|
Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack Released at Canadian Retail
Attention Canadian Siege collectors! Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can report that the*Transformers Siege Reconnaissance Refraktor 3 Pack has been released at Canadian Retail. Cybertron.ca member*Ultra Macnus*found this great 3-pack at*Toys”R”Us
(seems to be exclusive to them) for $99.99 CAD ($74.09 approximately). Happy hunting!
