Transformers Cyberverse Season 2 Episodes 1 And 2 Available On Cartoon Network Website
Good news for Transformers Cyberverse Fans. Cartoon Network
has uploaded the first two episode on their website. You can know watch episode 1 “Sea Of Tranquility – Part 1”
and episode 2 “Sea Of Tranquility – Part 2”
*for free streaming (10 minutes each episode). Additionally, Transformers Cyberverse writer Randolph Heard has tweeted
some info about the new season as well as the release date of the series: #CYBERVERSE is back – with a Bot battle on the Moon! Grimlock gets a mouthful of Starscream! Rack’N’Ruin meet Soundwave’s soundwave! Megatron betrayed! #TRANSFORMERSCYBERVERSE Season 2, Episodes 1 & » Continue Reading.
