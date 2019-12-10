Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,917

The Chosen Prime Newsletter for December 10, 2019 Greetings from The Chosen Prime! Our annual Holiday Sale is underway! We have new arrivals and pre-orders available this week including those presented below. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t listed here or on the website. Happy shopping! LATEST PRE-ORDERS Ocular Max PS-17 PROBUS (ASSAULTUS COMBINER) Estimated Release June 2020





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.