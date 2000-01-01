down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,143

Transformers Siege Deluxe Spinister and Crosshairs Released at Retail Thanks to Chaingunsofdoom and Kid Chuckle for letting us know the final wave of Siege Deluxe figures have been found at retail.



These two figures were found at an EB Games in Ontario, but have been found in other provinces as well.



