Titans Return Voyagers Wave 3 Found at US Stores.



2005 Boards user*Smitty.1981 has shared a picture of TR Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron which has been found at*the Wal-Mart on Quana Parker Train Way. These figures have been available online for a while, but it seems they are finally showing up at stores. Let the hunt begin and don’t forget to check the pictures on the boards after the jump.



2005 Boards user*Smitty.1981 has shared a picture of TR Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron which has been found at*the Wal-Mart on Quana Parker Train Way. These figures have been available online for a while, but it seems they are finally showing up at stores. Let the hunt begin and don't forget to check the pictures on the boards after the jump.

