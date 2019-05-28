Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,780

Wave 3 reveals continue to roll out, with Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen turning the spotlight on: Heat of Battle, [which] is pretty straightforward. All my characters attack better and all of yours defend better. Seems pretty fair. Lets see if the sleuths among you can ferret out how to break the symmetry on this one. To learn more about how this card can help your deck moves, read Scott's full column and then join the discussion on the 2005 boards!





For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca