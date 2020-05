Takara Tomy Generations Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga English Translation

Courtesy of* Tets' Toys and Shenanigans *blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga. We can finally read all the story of this 2-part manga which is also part 9 of the Generations Selects story. A lot fo reveals on these pages. Blue Big Convoy and the rest of the Blue order is fighting each other to death due to Straxus' virus. Blue Big Convoy sacrifices himself to stop this madness. Primus alerts the other red, green, white, yellow, black and purple orders to defend the universe. Things don't go