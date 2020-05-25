|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga English Translation
Courtesy of*Tets Toys and Shenanigans
*blog, we can share for you the*English translation of*Takara Tomy Generations Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga. We can finally read all the story of this 2-part manga which is also part 9 of the Generations Selects story. A lot fo reveals on these pages. Blue Big Convoy and the rest of the Blue order is fighting each other to death due to Straxus’ virus. Blue Big Convoy sacrifices himself to stop this madness. Primus alerts the other red, green, white, yellow, black and purple orders to defend the universe. Things don’t go » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga English Translation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca