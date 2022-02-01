Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,906
Unruly Industries Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Designer Collectible Statues Full Reveal



Sideshow have finally updated their website with the full reveal and images of the new designer collectible Optimus Prime statue from Unruly Industries by artist Sket One. This is a graffiti-inspired design which reimagines the Autobots leader as a paint warrior. But, this is not all. Sideshow have also updated another designer collectible Bumblebee statue by artist kaNO, a Transformers-themed tribute to an audio-loving Autobot. Each statue is made of vinyl and stands 22.9 cm tall and both will be limited editions. Optimus Prime can be pre-ordered by $125.00 and scheduled for release in between October and December 2022
