Sideshow have finally updated their website
with the full reveal and images of the*new designer collectible Optimus Prime statue from Unruly Industries by artist*Sket One. This is a graffiti-inspired design which reimagines the Autobots leader as a paint warrior. But, this is not all. Sideshow have also updated another designer collectible Bumblebee statue by artist*kaNO
, a Transformers-themed tribute to an audio-loving Autobot. Each statue is made of vinyl and stands*22.9 cm tall and both will be limited editions. Optimus Prime can be pre-ordered by $125.00
and scheduled for release in between October and December 2022 and